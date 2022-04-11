Downtown Tucson YMCA is getting a $4 million makeover

The 30-year-old Lohse Family YMCA, in downtown Tucson, is about to get a major makeover.

A capital campaign that began in 2018 raised $4.3 million for the renovations, with major donations from the Burton Family Foundation and the Kasser Family.

The new welcome center will be named The Burton Family Foundation Welcome and Connection Center and the aquatics facility will be named the Kasser Family Aquatics Center.

“It has become increasingly apparent that our (downtown) 1992 facility must evolve to remain relevant, innovative, and accessible,” said Kurtis Dawson, YMCA’s president and CEO. “The success of the Lohse Family YMCA Mission Expansion Capital Campaign is the result of the tireless efforts and contributions of the YMCA board, leadership council and capital donors.”

The Mission Expansion Campaign leadership council includes the following members: Barbi Reuter, Mike Hammond, Jim Click, Jonathan Rothschild, Adam Weinstein, Adaline Klemmedson, Ann Lovell, Art Wadlund, Fletcher McCusker, Jerry Fischer, Kristin Almquist, Phil Swaim and Tom Warne.

Among the improvements to be made at the facility, at 60 W. Alameda St., are a new “airnasium” for outdoor activities, a new bike hub and exterior upgrades.

Work begins this week.

