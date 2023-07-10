Dear J.T. & Dale: During the pandemic, I lost my job and started freelancing. I picked up a couple of clients and now make as much money as I did when I had a full-time job, working half as many hours. Granted, if I lose a client, I'll have to hustle to find a new one. I'm thinking about finding an easy full-time job to get the benefits and secure income but keep working the other freelance assignments. Do I need to reveal that to an employer? — Trey

J.T.: You technically don't need to share your side hustle status unless an employer makes it an issue in your employment contract. If it's not clearly stated within the contract, then you are totally within your rights to do your freelance work and not share it with them. If they do state this in the contract, you may want to have a discussion with them about your freelance opportunities and see if you can't come to an agreement about when you'll do that work outside of normal business hours.

DALE: Even if there isn't an issue with your employment agreement, having other jobs is going to be an issue. We live in a time where you should assume everyone knows everything and that your managers will figure it out.

J.T.: So, you're arguing against any sort of side gig?

DALE: Not quite. If it's a mediocre job you take just to have steady money, maybe you don't have to be so careful. But, if you want to be a star employee at a good company and still do freelance work, you have to do two things: one, don't hide it, spin it. You have to treat the side-job as a kind of hobby or as continuing education, something you do on weekends for fun or to keep up your industry knowledge and improve your skills. Second, you have to keep proving your commitment to the full-time job — volunteering for extra work, being there for special events and generally being a great teammate. Said another way, make sure everyone knows the team comes first.