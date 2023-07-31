Dear J.T. & Dale: Is it just me, or has everyone become overly sensitive at work? I feel like people are defensive about everything. I no longer feel comfortable speaking at work for fear of backlash. What gives? — Thomas

J.T.: A lot of people are dealing with post-traumatic stress from the pandemic, and it's manifested in their mental and physical states. We're seeing not only an increase in people with physical ailments but in mental stress, as well. This causes a lot of people to be more sensitive in the workplace. The best thing you can do right now is to try to be understanding and hope that these people are working toward feeling better. All I can say is that you're lucky that you are not feeling the stress like others, and if you can show some patience and understanding, it will go a long way in building relationships with your teammates.

DALE: We used to have The Grandma Test: Don't say anything at work you wouldn't say in front of your grandmother. Not good enough now, not with the mouths on some of these grannies. So, here's an option: What if you worked at becoming the person on the team who best understands everyone else? What do they want in life? Who do they look up to? How can you help them accomplish their goals? Be that person. Be the one they make fun of for always thinking the best of the others.

