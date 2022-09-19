FAO Schwarz toys coming to Tucson

Target Corp. has signed an exclusive agreement with FAO Schwarz to feature its toys in stores around the country, including the Tucson area.

Starting this fall, Target will set up dedicated space for the toys through the holidays.

The FAO Schwarz assortment will include more than 120 items ranging in price from $9.99 to $149.99, including 50 toys under $20, Target said in announcing the partnership.

“FAO Schwarz has been celebrating the wonder of childhood and bringing awe and discovery to all children — and the child inside all of us — for 160 years, and now families everywhere across the U.S. can enjoy this experience at their local Target store,” said David Niggli, chief merchandising officer for FAO Schwarz.

The FAO Schwarz toy displays are expected to be near the existing toy area of your nearby Target and online at target.com in mid-October.

