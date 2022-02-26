Federal funding snarl hurting Arizona contractors, Sinema told

“It’s my goal to make sure that we’re investing in the future and whether it’s broadband or roads or bridges, that we’re continuing to build the infrastructure that will be attractive to the kind of talent we need,” Sinema said.

Sinema noted that Tucson International Airport is getting more than $30 million from the infrastructure funding bill, under a formula that applies to all airports based on their size.

But TIA can also apply for additional, competitive funds under the infrastructure act, and Sinema said her office is already working with the Tucson Airport Authority to identify those funding opportunities and provide technical assistance.

“As the chair of the aviation subcommittee in Congress, this is a top priority for me, and I know it’s a priority for Arizona, and we’re a hub for tourism down in Southern Arizona, not only for recreation and for incredible science, but also for things like birding,” she said.

“We know that we’ve got to be competitive in our infrastructure, both on ground infrastructure as well as our ports of entry in our airports, so that people want to continue to come to Arizona.”

