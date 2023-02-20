The walls came crumbling down this morning on a former movie theater to make way for a new casino in Tucson.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build the casino on Grant Road, near Interstate 10, where the Century Park 16 theaters once stood.

The project became possible in December when President Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law.

The bill, which was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, placed the 40-acre parcel into a trust on behalf of the tribe, designating it sovereign land and eligible for a casino development.

The site will be developed in two phases, with the first phase being a casino, parking garage and three food and beverage outlets.

Once the demolition is finished, work will begin on underground utilities and site preparation with the hope of beginning construction of the new casino in 18 to 24 months, said Kim Van Amberg, CEO of Casino del Sol.

Phase 2 of the project will be a hotel and conference center with a second parking garage, along Grant Road. There is not yet a timeline for that.

Currently, several businesses occupy buildings in the area along Grant Road, such as Habitat for Humanity, Sonic and Tucson Indoor Sports Center.

The tribe is working with those tenants on vacating the properties.

Before demolition of the theater began, Tribal Chairman Peter Yucupicio said this project was a long-held dream.

"There was doubt," he said. "People thought it would never happen...it's in our hands now."

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe bought the former Tucson 5 Drive-in, turned Century Park 16 theaters, in 2011 adjacent to Old Pascua where tribal members have lived for more than 100 years.

Those homes and the ceremonial land will not be disturbed.