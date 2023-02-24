Gas prices were mixed across Arizona and dipped nationally and in Tucson this week as crude-oil prices receded, AAA says.
The statewide average gas price was fractionally higher for the week at $3.56 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average price fell about 3 cents to $3.39 per gallon.
Tucson had the state's lowest average gas price at $3.25 per gallon, down 8 cents on the week, while Scottsdale had the state's priciest gas at an average $3.79 per gallon.
At this time a year ago, Arizona's average price for a gallon of regular was $3.75.
The average price in Pima County was $3.62.
Monitor average gas prices here at home and around the country at gasprices.aaa.com.
Use our interactive map to find and compare prices at Tucson gas stations at tucne.ws/1l4o.