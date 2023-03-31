Gas prices continued to surge across Arizona and the nation this week as oil prices remained high and supplies fell amid high demand, AAA says.

Meanwhile, some local Circle K stores ran out of gas this week amid supply-chain issues.

The statewide average gas price jumped a dime in a week to $4.29 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average rose 6 cents to $3.50 per gallon.

Tucson's average gas price rose 10 cents for the week, to $3.99 per gallon on Friday, and is up more than 80 cents from a month ago.

Yuma had the state's cheapest gas at an average $3.84 per gallon, while Scottsdale had the priciest gas at an average $4.72 per gallon.

Statewide, gas prices have increased 74 cents in a month.

Arizona has seen a spike in gas prices in recent weeks due to a changeover to a cleaner burning, summer-blend gas required in California and the Phoenix area, amid limited pipeline capacity, according to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

Circle K, a major gas retailer in Tucson, said fuel-supply shortages at some of its local stations are the result of "various supply chain issues that are affecting retailers across Arizona."

"With maintenance issues interrupting production at the coastal refineries that serve the state, suppliers have faced challenges transporting enough fuel to meet rising demand," Circle K said in a prepared statement, adding that the company is working to resume a normal delivery schedule.

Monitor average gas prices in Tucson and around the country at gasprices.aaa.com.