Get mortgage and rental help, down payment info at Tucson workshop

A housing conference for people struggling to pay their mortgages, rent or even find a new home will be hosted by the Tucson Association of Realtors April 9.

"There are so many different programs and different qualifications that people are confused," said Lisa Nutt, chair of TAR's Housing Opportunities Committee. "We decided to convene just about everybody who can help identify resources available and answer questions."

Participants will include government, private and nonprofit organizations that can help with foreclosure or eviction prevention, mortgage and utility assistance and down payments.

"Our field is so multifaceted because we're part legal, part financial and part community-based," Nutt said of Realtors. "Housing is something that touches us all and something we all deserve to have with dignity and respect."

The free event will be held in conjunction with the SAHBA Home Show. The first 150 attendees will receive complimentary tickets to the Home Show, which will be at the Tucson Convention Center that weekend.

Registration will be onsite Saturday, April 9, at 9 a.m. and the event runs until 2 p.m. with workshops and presentations.

It will be held on the east side of the TCC, 260 S. Church Ave., in the meeting rooms behind the main ticket office.

