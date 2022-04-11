Giving back in Southern Arizona

Tucson Electric Power: Tucson Electric Power is partnering with Tugo Bike Share to provide Free Ride Wednesdays during the month of April. Take a bike out at no cost, ride for as long as you wish that day, then return the bike to any station from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays all month long. The program has seen more than 80,000 trips and sold more than 11,000 passes, translating to more than 60,000 miles of pedal power. Those trips helped avoid approximately 38,000 pounds of carbon emissions from the transportation sector, the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more about Free Ride Wednesdays at tugobikeshare.com/free-ride-wednesdays.

Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union donated a check for $8,590 to the Tucson Wildlife Center through $5 donations for each new Diana Madaras “Little Prowler” debit card issued to members in 2021. That brings the total donated to the center through the popular Madaras cards and benefit events to more than $15,000 since 2019.

Mac Ban Law Offices: The Tucson-based Mac Ban Law Offices has made a $50,000 donation to the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law in support of the college’s $6 million “A New Day in Court” initiative. The campaign, which launched last year, seeks to significantly reconstruct the two practice courtrooms inside the College of Law building and expand the college’s advocacy program offerings. This gift brings the total amount raised for “A New Day in Court” up to $2.25 million. For more information on the effort, visit law.arizona.edu/court.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

