Trico Electric Cooperative: Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to seven nonprofit organizations providing critical services in Southern Arizona. The grants are part of Trico’s Power Grants program and are awarded twice a year to charities throughout southern Arizona.

Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a seven-person committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members and board members.

Since 2008, the Power Grant program has awarded $770,000 in grants. For more information or to apply go to trico.coop/power-grants.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Tucson: One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Tucson donated $1,000 to Friends of PACC as part of the 2023 Pets of Pima Parade.

The company helped raise awareness by giving customers stickers and cards with QR codes to make a donation ahead of the Feb. 19 parade.

In addition to partnering with PACC, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning owner Elizabeth Cerveri works with the Community Foodbank of Southern Arizona and The Salvation Army Tucson to provide meals to families.

Customers are asked which of the three organizations they’d like to support. Cerveri then donates $1 per customer in their name and matches those contributions at the end of each month.

UniSource Energy Services: UniSource donated $368,000 to nearly 100 local nonprofits or causes, with an emphasis on housing stability.

Of that total, $100,000 was invested in efforts addressing growing housing needs in Santa Cruz County ($20,000), Mohave County ($30,000) and a combined $50,000 for Coconino, Yavapai and Navajo counties.

The utility’s traditional philanthropic focus areas – community assistance, education, environmental stewardship and racial and social equity – also received funding throughout the state.

The contributions came from corporate resources and were not recovered through customer rates.

UniSource provides electric service to nearly 102,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties, and natural gas service to more than 167,000 customers in northern and Southern Arizona.