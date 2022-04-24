Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Larry H. Miller Dealerships: A caravan of 20 vehicles from Larry H. Miller Dealerships delivered 267 new suitcases, 356 blankets, 202 pillows, 623 pajamas, 1,307 packages of socks, and 183 “completed kits” (suitcases that contain a blanket, pillow, pajamas, and socks — all tailored to a foster child of a specific gender and age) to the Arizona Department of Child Safety. The items were collected through employee and public donations during the company’s second annual, monthlong, statewide “Luggage of Love” campaign, which supports Arizona children who are transitioning into foster care. In total, the donations are estimated at $105,225 in value and will help the 500-700 Arizona children entering foster care every month.

World View: World View is donating 100% of deposit revenue for new deposits placed from April 22 (Earth Day) through April 29 (Arbor Day). Proceeds will be donated to One Tree Planted, earmarked for its Amazon rainforest reforestation projects in harmony with World View’s greater mission to inspire new perspectives on the planet and encourage deeper respect for it as a living organism. Each $500 deposit will plant 500 trees per deposit and reserve a flight for a six- to 12-hour experience into the stratosphere in a pressurized capsule. Use the code EARTHDAY at checkout. Each flight will be equipped with dining and drink options, ergonomic seating, very large viewing windows, and Wi-Fi to access folks on the ground. World View voyages will originate out of iconic locations like the Grand Canyon and the Great Barrier Reef. Learn more at Worldview.space.