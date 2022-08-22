Giving back in Southern Arizona

TJ Vandiver and Tucson Rubberized Coatings: Local roofer TJ Vandiver Construction is installing a new roof, free of charge to a Green Valley couple, Carlos and Betty Olson. The Olsons, who are both 83 years old, are service oriented and have been customers of the company for years. The couple said they contribute to Desert Hills Lutheran Church, the local food bank, White Elephant and Friends in Deed. Carlos Olson also helps in the community with repair projects when he can, or recommends someone else he knows who can help. “This is just a great opportunity to give to somebody in the community that gives a lot of himself in Continental Vistas by helping everybody there,” said Vandiver. “Over the years we’ve done repair work on it here and there, but he’s never wanted to do the whole roof. So, I decided we’d give him one.” Tucson Rubberized Coatings is donating the material for the $6,000 roof overhaul.
Arizona Pest Control: Arizona Pest Control has committed over $20,000 to sponsoring sports and education programs at the following high schools: Sabino, Ironwood Ridge, Catalina Foothills, Mountain View, Salpointe, Empire, Canyon del Oro, Tucson, Cienega and Pusch Ridge Christian. Additionally, it made a $5,000 contribution to the Catalina Foothills School District Foundation and $5,000 to the Catholic Tuition Support Organization. Arizona Pest Control is interested in supporting additional after school programs and educational initiatives. Email requests to Caleb Tennenbaum at ctennenbaum@azpest.com for consideration.
Larry H. Miller Dealerships: A caravan of vehicles stuffed with food donations from Larry H. Miller Dealerships in Tucson delivered 1,740 pounds of non-perishable food to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. The donations will provide 1,450 meals to Tucson children and their families. Larry H. Miller Dealerships partnered with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix for its second annual month-long “Food Fuels Learning” campaign to support children and the families of children who went back to school this month.
