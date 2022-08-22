Giving back in Southern Arizona

TJ Vandiver and Tucson Rubberized Coatings: Local roofer TJ Vandiver Construction is installing a new roof, free of charge to a Green Valley couple, Carlos and Betty Olson. The Olsons, who are both 83 years old, are service oriented and have been customers of the company for years. The couple said they contribute to Desert Hills Lutheran Church, the local food bank, White Elephant and Friends in Deed. Carlos Olson also helps in the community with repair projects when he can, or recommends someone else he knows who can help. “This is just a great opportunity to give to somebody in the community that gives a lot of himself in Continental Vistas by helping everybody there,” said Vandiver. “Over the years we’ve done repair work on it here and there, but he’s never wanted to do the whole roof. So, I decided we’d give him one.” Tucson Rubberized Coatings is donating the material for the $6,000 roof overhaul.