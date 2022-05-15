Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Buffalo Exchange: Buffalo Exchange raised $39,293 for The Pollinator Partnership, an organization working to protect the health and habitats of pollinators across North America and the globe. The funds were raised through the resale shop's Earth Day $1 sale, held at its 41 U.S. locations. Select clothing, shoes and accessories were on sale for $1 apiece. Since 1997, Buffalo Exchange has raised more than $757,195 for a variety of environmental nonprofits through the annual sale.

Valle Verde Rotary of Green Valley: Valle Verde Rotary of Green Valley distributed $16,500 to seven I-19 corridor schools’ music programs. The bands participated in the 13th annual “Jazz In the Desert” matinee and dinner shows at the Quail Creek clubhouse. The funds were shared by music programs from Great Expectations Academy, Continental Middle School, Sahuarita Middle School, Sahuarita High School, Walden Grove High School, Rio Rico High School, and Nogales High School. The club also donated $300 to the Salpointe Catholic High School Alumni Jazz Band for their help in closing out this year’s event. Since 2010, “Jazz In The Desert” events have raised over $175,000, shared by area schools’ music programs and other Valle Verde Rotary local, state, national and international projects. Valle Verde Rotary is a part of Rotary International, an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace.