Local credit unions: Tucson credit unions (Vantage West Credit Union, Tucson Federal Credit Union, Pyramid Federal Credit Union, Pima Federal Credit Union, Tucson Old Pueblo Credit Union, Hughes Federal Credit Union) and the GoWest Foundation have teamed up with Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona to combat hunger and food insecurity. Throughout the month of July, the credit unions have adopted delivery routes, with leadership and staff delivering essential meals to individuals and families in need.

Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation recently awarded $37,610 in grants to eight Tucson charities. The foundation awards quarterly grants to local Southern Arizona charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Awardees include:

St. Luke’s Home in the Desert: $10,000 to support renovations to its home, which provides assisted living care for low-income individuals.

$6,610 for Marshall Home for Men to make urgent home repairs. The personal care facility serves elderly men with limited means, and most of the residents are veterans.

Youth on Their Own and Wheels for Kids each received $5,000. YOTO will use its grant to support its Mini Mall, where youth experiencing homelessness can receive free basic items such as food, hygiene supplies and school supplies. Wheels for Kids collects and overhauls used bikes to distribute to deserving kids, teens and adults. The grant will be used to purchase bike helmets, parts and locks.

Gabriel’s Angels received $3,500 to support the expansion of its pet therapy teams in Tucson. Gabriel’s Angels delivers free pet therapy services to at-risk children in Arizona.

The following three nonprofits each received $2,500:

Inside Out Network connects men and women leaving incarceration to assistance in shelter and housing; support groups; multiservice agencies; churches and ministries; substance abuse treatment; health care; legal matters; employment and job training; and education.

The BICAS grant supports its Youth Earn-a-Bike program, a multi-session bicycle repair course where students learn bicycle mechanics, practice tangible skills, build self-confidence and earn a bike.

Tu Nidito Children and Family Services provides emotional support programming to children, teenagers and families impacted by the diagnosis of a serious medical condition or death of a loved one.