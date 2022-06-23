Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union awarded $2,000 scholarships to seven high school seniors from the credit union’s Annual Scholarship Program. In celebration of its 70th anniversary this year, Hughes increased its annual award amount from $10,000 to $14,000. Since 2005, Hughes has granted over $100,000 in scholarships to deserving high school graduates entering college or trade school.

The scholarship recipients are:

Ethan Jones and Camille Beeson of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

Sierra Jenkins of Marana High School

Haeleigh Chipman of Sabino High School

Reuel Florendo and Lainey Caswell of Andrada Polytech

Ashley Thommana of Montgomery Blair High School in Rockville, Maryland

Carondelet Health Network: Carondelet Health Network is leading a community effort to provide area children struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer months through its annual Cereal Drive, June 20-27, benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Donations of cereal are being collected at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, and Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales. Collection boxes are located in the hospitals’ administration suites.

