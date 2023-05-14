Salad and Go: Salad and Go is partnering with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger, to raise $150,000 during the month of May. The funds will be used to help provide healthy meals to millions of children in the United States. Now through May 31, Salad and Go guests will have the opportunity to donate in the drive-thru or online to support the cause.

In addition to raising funds, Salad and Go teams will volunteer over the summer at several No Kid Hungry partner sites.

For more information or to find a participating location near you, visit saladandgo.com.

Cox Charities: Grant applications are being accepted now through May 26 for programs that support one or more of Cox Charities' three philanthropic cornerstones: education (with a priority on K-12 and STEAM), diversity (with a priority on programs serving 80% of more of a target population or serve an inclusion, diversity and equity initiative), and environment/sustainability programs (with a priority on water conservation, waste or carbon reduction).

For more than 25 years, Cox employees — through Cox Charities — have donated nearly $10 million to help Arizona communities. Last year alone, Cox Charities distributed $75,000 to 19 nonprofits serving Southern Arizona.

Grants awarded will be for up to $10,000. For more information or to apply, visit tucne.ws/1n91.

Dunkin': Dunkin’ small business owner and franchisee Roy Patel gave out 200 Dunkin’ gift cards to Banner — University Medical Center nurses in honor of Nurses Day.

Casas Adobes Rotary: The rotary recognized 157 Tucson-area eighth-graders for academic achievement, character, leadership and civic engagement as part of its eighth-grade Honors and Legacy for Learning Program. These students will be eligible for a Casas Adobes Rotary scholarship in their senior year of high school as long as they are attending one of the following districts: Flowing Wells, Marana, Catalina Foothills and Amphitheater.

Four Peaks Brewing Company: Four Peaks Brewing Company is kicking off its 13th annual Four Peaks for Teachers Program. This year, one teacher will be named Four Peaks Teacher of the Year and will receive a $3,000 grant plus a teachers' lounge makeover at their school. Ten runners-up will each receive a $1,000 cash grant for their classroom, and Four Peaks will give away $7,000 of school supply kits to teachers throughout the southwest. Nominations can be submitted at fourpeaksforteachers.org and will be accepted through June 30.