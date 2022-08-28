Giving back in Southern Arizona

Arizona Motor Vehicle Division: MVD employees donated school supplies for its first “Tools for Schools” project. The project was created by MVD's new community engagement program, "MVD Community Connections." Supplies collected included paper, pencils, folders, glue and backpacks; as well as hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer, facial tissues and paper towels. The collected supplies were delivered to schools in the same area as the participating MVD offices. The department plans to make this an annual event, and is planning additional community events at different times of the year.

Risas Dental and Braces: Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love, where patients can choose from one of the four following free treatments: a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, or exam and X-Ray at any participating Risas Dental location from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5. This year, Risas Dental will also be offering free orthodontic consultations for any patients interested in braces or clear aligners.

Risas Dental treated over 1,200 patients during its 2021 Labor of Love event. Risas Dental estimates it will give away over $500,000 in free dental care during the event this year across all participating offices in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas. Participating Tucson locations include: South Tucson, 2901 S. Sixth Ave., and Midvale Park, 1979 W Valencia Road.

For more information, visit risasdental.com/labor-of-love.