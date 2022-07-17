Giving back in Southern Arizona

Affirm Wealth Advisors: Affirm Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC., is hosting a community Back to School Drive benefiting Flowing Wells Unified School District through Wednesday, July 20. Contributions will be accepted at Ameriprise Financial, 2484 E. River Road, during regular business hours. Items requested for donation include: Pencils, colored pencils, crayons, markers, dry erase markers, highlighters, glue sticks, scissors, college-rule paper, notebooks, notecards, Post-its, folders, tissues, hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes. For more information, call 520-338-2600 or email affirmwealthadvisors@ampf.com.

Interfaith Community Services: Interfaith Community Services is looking to restock its food banks this July with the fifth annual Peanut Butter Party food drive. Now through Aug. 5, ICS is asking the community to meet a goal 10,000 jars of peanut butter to help replenish its food bank supply through the end of the year. In an average month, ICS gives out about 2,000 jars of peanut butter. Donated peanut butter (14–16 oz. jars) will be accepted at the two ICS food banks, 2820 W. Ina Road and 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail, Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m. For more information, visit icstucson.org/peanut-butter-party.

Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons: Local students who are paying their own way through college will receive a financial break while also getting a necessary surgery — free wisdom teeth extractions and a chance to put the money it would have cost towards their higher education through Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons’ Wisdom For Wisdom program. The oral surgery practice’s final recipients are: Ryan May, 17, from Marana; Aysella Gherna, 17 from Tucson; and Christian Holland, 24, from Oro Valley.

Tucson Street Rod Association: TSRA Rodders Days Car Show donated $15,000 to the Pima Community College Applied Technology Programs to graduate more students into the hands-on trades, including automotive-diesel and electronic vehicles; aviation; construction; welding; advanced industrial technology; CNC machining and others.

The Cork and Tucson Appliance: Jonathan Landeen, owner of The Cork, store manager Rovella Ruscuitti, and Tucson Appliance's Chris Edwards each purchased a canine bullet proof vest for the Pima County Sheriff's Department.