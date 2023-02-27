UniSource: UniSource Energy Services contributed more than $360,000 in 2022 to nearly 100 local nonprofit organizations or causes, including significant new support for housing stability.

In addition to its traditional philanthropic focus areas — community assistance, education, environmental stewardship and racial and social equity — UniSource invested $100,000 in efforts to address growing housing needs across Arizona including $20,000 to Santa Cruz County. The donation was split by Chicanos Por La Causa, to support residents with delinquent mortgage and utility bills, and the Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program, which will provide weatherization and electrical panel upgrades.

UniSource’s philanthropic contributions come from corporate resources and are not recovered through customers’ rates. Highlights from the Southern Arizona area include 15 recipients in Nogales, including the Nogales Education Foundation ($6,000) and Santa Cruz Training Programs ($3,200).

Some of the organizations and community projects that received contributions were chosen by UniSource’s Community Action Teams, employee-led committees that organize charitable activities in each community. Last year, UniSource employees reported donating about 3,000 hours to the causes.

UniSource customers also supported nonprofit organizations through UniSource Gives. Every time customers signed up for Budget Billing, e-Bill or Auto Pay, the company made a donation to a designated charity. Last year’s recipients included the Arizona Trail Association, which received $11,525, and Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, which received $10,000.

In addition, UniSource contributed $50,000 to support Wildfire's bill payment assistance efforts.

Organizations seeking funding, in-kind assistance and volunteers can learn how to request support online at uesaz.com/community.

Intuit QuickBooks: Tucson local non-profits I Am You 360, Youth on Their Own, and Friends of PACC, serving homeless youth and families, foster care, and kinship families, as well as shelter animals in the local Tucson community, received donations from Intuit QuickBooks, which purchased and donated items from local small businesses including Dogs and Donuts, Triple L Feed and Supply, Sapphire Catering, and Food Conspiracy.