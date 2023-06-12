Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union awarded $14,000 in scholarships to seven high school seniors. Each student received $2,000 under the Roberta Reeves Memorial Scholarship program. The program, renamed this year in honor of long-serving board member Reeves, has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships since its inception in 2005. It recognizes academic excellence and encourages students to think creatively about personal finance and technology. It’s open to high school seniors who are members of the credit union. Students submitted either a written essay or a brief video answering the prompt, “If you could create a financial app, what features would you include and what would you name it?”