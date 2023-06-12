Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union awarded $14,000 in scholarships to seven high school seniors. Each student received $2,000 under the Roberta Reeves Memorial Scholarship program. The program, renamed this year in honor of long-serving board member Reeves, has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships since its inception in 2005. It recognizes academic excellence and encourages students to think creatively about personal finance and technology. It’s open to high school seniors who are members of the credit union. Students submitted either a written essay or a brief video answering the prompt, “If you could create a financial app, what features would you include and what would you name it?”
The winners are:
Mathew Schafer, Sahuaro High School
Ross Wilson, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
Rachel Pixley, Mountain View High School
Loryn Potter, Empire High School
Lance Perry, Salpointe Catholic High School
Alex Myers, Sonoran Science Academy
Isai Breton, Sunnyside High School
Barro’s Pizza and Pepsi: Family-owned and operated Barro’s Pizza and Pepsi are teaming up for the eighth year to raise funds for the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, a local nonprofit whose mission is to help Arizona families with the high costs and challenging logistics while caring for their children during cancer treatment. This month, all Barro’s Pizza locations in Arizona will donate proceeds, up to $40,000, from the sale of any lunch special to the foundation. Lunch hours vary by location. Find a restaurant near you at barrospizza.com/locations.
