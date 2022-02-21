Giving Back in Southern Arizona

The Rotary Club of Tucson: The Rotary Club of Tucson Foundation awarded more than $456,000 to Pima JTED for the district’s Innovative Learning Center at the Bridges. The funds, more than $382,000 of which was raised in 2021, are made up from proceeds from raffle ticket sales for the 2020 and 2021 Tucson Classics Car Shows, car show revenues and revenues from the 2021 centennial celebrations.

Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded $28,000 to nonprofits in the Tucson area during its current giving round. Nonprofits that received grants include the Arizona Children’s Association, Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, the Beyond Foundation, the Community Gardens of Tucson, Interfaith Community Services, Make Way for Books and Primavera Foundation. The Sundt Foundation awards quarterly grants to local Tucson-area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of local Sundt employee-owners.