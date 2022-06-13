Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Crew Tucson: Crew Tucson, dedicated to advancing women in the commercial real estate industry, donated a total of $15,000 to local nonprofit organizations using funds raised at its spring golf tournament. The organizations receiving donations are Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse ($5,000), YWCA Southern Arizona ($4,000), CREW Network Foundation ($3,000), Habitat for Humanity – Women Build Fund ($2,000), and the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona ($1,000). This year’s event, on March 31, attracted 108 golfers and 18 sponsors.

Meritage Homes: In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, Meritage Homes in partnership with Operation Homefront will place a military family in a new, mortgage-free home in the Tucson area later this year. The home — one of three being built in the US — is nearly 2,400 square feet with four bedrooms in the Entrada del Rio community in Sahuarita, which has a community pool, playground and cabana. The other homes will be located in Nashville and Houston. This is the ninth year Meritage Homes has built and donated homes to Operation Homefront through the Permanent Homes for Veterans program. In total, the company will have donated 17 homes to military families once these houses are completed later this year. For more information about the program, visit: meritagehomes.com/operation-homefront.