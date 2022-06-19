Giving back in Southern Arizona

Pima Federal Credit Union: Pima Federal awarded $10,000 in scholarships to five high school graduates. The $2,000 awards are to be used to help offset the cost of college expenses. The winning students are: Portia Cooper, Rosie Geisler, Jessica Madrid, Andrew Pegnam and Addison Sanora.

Valle Verde Rotary Club of Green Valley: The club awarded $6,000 in scholarships to three graduating seniors from Sahuarita High School. The $2,000 awards went to Abigail Pannell, Makayla Hammerquist and Adam Villalobos. Valle Verde Rotary is a part of Rotary International, an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace.

Arizona Transportation Builders: ATB is accepting donations for its fourth annual “Support the Troops” event through June 24. Donated items will be delivered to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The collection is done in honor of Robert William Jones, Jr., a 21-year-old from Tucson who gave his life serving in Kosovo, and others who have lost their lives in service. Community members can donate money to purchase items, including hygiene items, snacks and activities to pass the time, for troops who are deployed and those returning from deployment. For more information, visit facebook.com/movingoureconomy.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

