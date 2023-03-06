Jersey Mike’s: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is joining forces with 13 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in the Tucson area for the 13th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities. During the month of March, customers can make a donation at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on March 29, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of the day’s sales — not just profit — to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.

Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

Affirm Wealth Advisors: Affirm Wealth Advisors is hosting a community accessories drive in honor of Women’s History Month beginning Wednesday, March 8, through March 31. The accessories drive will benefit the YWCA of Southern Arizona and Your Sister’s Closet. Your Sister’s Closet is a YWCA program that provides workplace-ready clothing, shoes and accessories to job seekers free of charge. Donations will be accepted at Ameriprise Financial, 2484 E. River Road.

Affirm Wealth Advisors will be accepting new or gently used jewelry, scarves, purses and shoes. It will also accept unopened makeup, toiletries, underwear and sanitary products.

For more information, call 520-338-2600 or email affirmwealthadvisors@ampf.com.

Barro’s Pizza: Barro’s Pizza awarded $10,000 to 19-year-old Carlos Borunda as the 2022 Arizona Barro’s Pizza Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway winner. The prize money was available to one Arizona resident to help pay for college tuition or any related educational expenses.

Borunda works as a marketing assistant at Simply Bookkeeping & Taxes. He took some time off school to pick up a second job and then learned about Barro’s Pizza offering the prize money to a local student and decided to enter the contest. As a result of winning the $10,000, he will be able to go back to school at Pima Community College where he is studying marketing and computer information systems.

The Barro’s Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has awarded $95,000 to students in Arizona since 2012. Submissions were open to all Arizona residents 18 years or older, and a winner was chosen at random out of over 13,000 entries. The winner can use the money to pay for current expenses such as tuition and books or to pay off outstanding student loans.