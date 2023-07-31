OneAZ Credit Union: OneAZ Credit Union awarded $60,000 in grants to 12 Tucson-area nonprofit organizations as part of its Community Impact Grant program. Each organization will receive $5,000 towards a program or initiative that supports one of OneAZ’s five pillars — children’s health, food banks, financial education, veterans’ interests and local youth programs.

The grant recipients are:

3rd Decade

African American Museum of Southern Arizona

East Santa Cruz County Community Food Bank, Inc.

Esperanza Dance Project

Family Housing Resources

Imago Dei Middle School

Literacy Connects

Sahuarita Food Bank

Southern Arizona Aids Foundation

Spreading Threads Clothing Bank

Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson

We Care Tucson

Arby’s: With the support of customer donations, 13 Tucson-area Arby’s restaurants owned by Irish Beef raised $66,210 for United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona. Arby’s has now donated more than $296,895 to UCP over the past eight years. All of the money raised stays in the community and provides services to children and adults with all types of disabilities by providing home-based support services.

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is working to raise money for Arizona children’s hospitals, including Banner’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center in Tucson. Through Aug. 5, customers can make a $2 donation to the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation and receive a free Gold Joy Donut. Dunkin’ franchisees throughout the Tucson area will donate 100% of the funds raised from the Gold Joy Donut. The Gold Joy Donut is decorated with gold icing, yellow sprinkles and crowned with a glazed Munchkins Donut Hole, paying homage to the childhood cancer awareness ribbon.