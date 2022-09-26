 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIVING BACK IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA

Giving back in Southern Arizona

Nearly two dozen students from Sopori School received new clothing and shoes as part of the annual “Dress for Success” program.

 Courtesy Valley Verde Rotary

Valle Verde Rotarians and Green Valley/Sahuarita Interactors: On Sept. 17, members of the Valle Verde Rotary Club and the Interact Club of Green Valley/Sahuarita participated in the annual “Dress For Success” shopping trip. About 20 students from Sopori School in Amado each received about $100 in new clothing and shoes. After shopping, the group went to Triple Play in Green Valley for food and games.

Operation Homefront: Meritage Homes and Operation Homefront announced that three military families have been selected for the Permanent Homes for Veterans program. Each will receive a brand new, energy-efficient, mortgage-free home. The homes are located in Houston, Nashville, and Tucson. Army Sgt. Charles Haney medically-retired from the military in 2009 after five years of service, including a deployment to Iraq. The family will receive a nearly 2,400-square-foot, four-bedroom home located in the Entrada Del Rio community in the Tucson area. Each family will work directly with a financial counselor and a caseworker to help prepare for homeownership and learn strategies for achieving financial success. For more information about the Operation Homefront and Meritage Homes partnership, visit meritagehomes.com/operation-homefront.

Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded grants to six nonprofits in the Tucson area during its current giving round. Nonprofits that received grants include the GAP Ministries; American Gold Star Mothers, Inc.; Twilight Wish Foundation; Food Initiatives; Aviva Children’s Services; and Angel Charity for Children. The Sundt Foundation awards quarterly grants to Tucson-area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of local Sundt employee-owners.

Aviva Children’s Services received a grant from the Sundt Foundation this giving round.

Submit items about charitable donations by businesses or nonprofits to business@tucson.com.

Tags

