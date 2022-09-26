Giving back in Southern Arizona

Valle Verde Rotarians and Green Valley/Sahuarita Interactors: On Sept. 17, members of the Valle Verde Rotary Club and the Interact Club of Green Valley/Sahuarita participated in the annual “Dress For Success” shopping trip. About 20 students from Sopori School in Amado each received about $100 in new clothing and shoes. After shopping, the group went to Triple Play in Green Valley for food and games.

Operation Homefront: Meritage Homes and Operation Homefront announced that three military families have been selected for the Permanent Homes for Veterans program. Each will receive a brand new, energy-efficient, mortgage-free home. The homes are located in Houston, Nashville, and Tucson. Army Sgt. Charles Haney medically-retired from the military in 2009 after five years of service, including a deployment to Iraq. The family will receive a nearly 2,400-square-foot, four-bedroom home located in the Entrada Del Rio community in the Tucson area. Each family will work directly with a financial counselor and a caseworker to help prepare for homeownership and learn strategies for achieving financial success. For more information about the Operation Homefront and Meritage Homes partnership, visit meritagehomes.com/operation-homefront.

Sundt Foundation: The Sundt Foundation awarded grants to six nonprofits in the Tucson area during its current giving round. Nonprofits that received grants include the GAP Ministries; American Gold Star Mothers, Inc.; Twilight Wish Foundation; Food Initiatives; Aviva Children’s Services; and Angel Charity for Children. The Sundt Foundation awards quarterly grants to Tucson-area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of local Sundt employee-owners.