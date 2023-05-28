Involta: Involta, a hybrid IT, cloud computing and data center services company, has raised more than $45,000 for the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault. The funds were raised during the company’s second annual Cinco De Mayo golf tournament, co-hosted with Lambda Lambda Lambda, Tucson’s IT networking group.

The Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault provides crisis services, advocacy, support, therapy and education for individuals and families impacted by sexual trauma. The organization offers a safe place for survivors to heal, gain strength, learn coping skills, and develop trusting, caring relationships.

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona: United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announced two investments to support initiatives within the Arizona End of Life Care Partnership, which is anchored at United Way, to promote equitable access to end-of-life resources and education in Southern Arizona.

An investment of $24,750 will be given to Certified Community Health Specialist Foundation to implement an end-of-life care needs assessment among those experiencing homelessness in Tucson. This needs assessment will be conducted by CCHS on-site at Z Mansion, a local organization that provides meals and basic health care needs for unhoused individuals and families.

The findings from this assessment will be used to guide future work for the Arizona End of Life Care Partnership and focus on assisting individuals with completing advance directives.

An additional $25,000 will be given to Step Up to Justice to fund a community education project focused on increasing knowledge about end-of-life care topics like drafting a will and planning for guardianship.

CCHS is a network of physicians, nurses, paramedics, EMTs and others who are certified in the medical needs of those experiencing homelessness.

Step Up to Justice is a full-service, free civil legal center for low-income individuals and families in Pima County, powered by the talents of volunteer attorneys.

Valle Verde Rotary Club of Green Valley: The Valle Verde Rotary Club awarded $6,000 in scholarships to three graduating seniors from Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools.

Receiving $2,000 each were: Lorelai Barrett and Raquel Rodrigues of Walden Grove. The third recipient asked to remain anonymous.

Rotary Club of Dove Mountain: The Rotary Club of Dove Mountain, as part of their focus on youth, education and vocational service, has awarded $8,000 in scholarships to Marana and Mountain View high school seniors.

Students awarded $2,000 each were: Rachel Pixley of Mountain View High for service, Mia Partch of Marana High for academics, Angelina Santiago of Mountain View for academics and Luis Gonzalez of Mountain View for specialized training in a trade or technical profession.