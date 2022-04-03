Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Tucson Electric Power: Tucson Electric Power contributed nearly $2.1 million in 2021 to 176 nonprofit organizations or causes focused on providing community assistance, education and environmental stewardship. TEP’s philanthropic contributions come from corporate resources and are not recovered through customers’ rates. Top donations included: Tucson Clean and Beautiful to support the city of Tucson’s Million Trees initiative, $100,000; Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, $75,000; Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation (SARSEF) for the regional science fair and other education efforts, $75,000; Pima Council on Aging, $51,000, completing the third of a three-year grant commitment to the organization; Habitat for Humanity, $50,000, completing the third of a three-year grant commitment to the organization; Junior Achievement of Arizona, $50,000; Tucson Values Teachers, $50,000; Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, $50,000; Society of St. Vincent de Paul, $50,000.
Altrusa Foundation of Tucson: Fourteen local nonprofit organizations have been awarded grants from Altrusa Foundation of Tucson in its current grant cycle. Annually Altrusa raises funds through the Jim Click raffle and individual donations; all funds are reinvested in the local community through small grants to nonprofit organizations and college scholarships. This year’s recipients include: Angel Heart Pajama Project, Arts Express, Books Save Lives, Candlelighters, El Rio/Reach Out and Read, Literacy Connects/Reach Out and Read, Miracle Square, SARSEF, St. Luke's Home, Sun Sounds of Arizona, The Haven, Tucson Youth Music Center, Tucson Postpartum Depression Coalition and Tucson Symphony Orchestra.
