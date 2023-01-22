Giving Back in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Walmart: As part of its re-grand opening celebration for the Walmart Supercenter at 7635 N. La Cholla Blvd., the company awarded a total of $3,750 in grants to Tucson organizations on Jan. 7. Legacy Traditional School received a grant of $1,000 and Children's Museum Tucson received $750. Receiving grants of $500 each were Boy Scouts Troop 211, Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome, Youth On Their Own and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

Tucson Roadrunners: The Tucson Roadrunners will take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Jan. 28 for a night of AHL hockey, and a portion of every ticket sold through a dedicated link will be donated to Interfaith Community Services. The event will also kick off ICS's month-long Lotsa Pasta food drive. The Mobile Food Bank will be parked on Church Avenue by the Tucson Convention Center Arena to collect pasta and canned pasta sauce (no glass containers) to feed individuals and families in our community. Tickets for the game are $26 and $35 through icstucson.org.

Research Corporation for Science Advancement: Through staff donations and matching gifts by the foundation, Research Corporation for Science Advancement contributed nearly $13,000 total in December to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and Aviva Children's Services. Tucson-based RCSA has nurtured teacher-scholars and catalyzed innovative basic research in the physical sciences at colleges and universities in the United States and Canada since 1912.

Tucson East Elks Lodge #2532: Tucson East Elks Lodge #2532, on Dec. 10, hosted 50 children from a local elementary school for Christmas shopping at a Walmart store. Each child was paired with a volunteer from the lodge and was allotted $100 each. Then, on Dec. 17, volunteers from the lodge packaged and delivered 35 boxes of food to families in need. Lastly, on Dec. 23, with a grant of $2,500 dollars, volunteers packaged and delivered 50 boxes of food to the Tucson food bank for distribution.