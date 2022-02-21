Jim Click launches Millions for Tucson Raffle to benefit local charities

Automotive dealer Jim Click Jr. announced the launch of the latest “Millions for Tucson Raffle” giving local charities another opportunity to raise $1 million this year.

In this latest iteration of the raffle, Click will again issue 100,000 raffle tickets to eligible nonprofit organizations to sell, and participating charities will keep 100% of the funds raised to support their local services and programs.

The grand prize this year is a 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid. The second-place prize is two first-class airline tickets to anywhere in the world (some restrictions apply), and the third-place prize is $5,000 in cash.

“Last year while we were still working our way through the pandemic, our community was overwhelmingly supportive of our charities and raised a record amount, nearly $1.4 million," Click said in a news release. "I believe that just goes to show that our Tucson and Southern Arizona community is home to some of the most generous and kind folks in our country. We are humbled and grateful for the support for our charities who do so much for our community.”