Jim Click raffle raises record $1.5M for Tucson charities

Tucson auto dealer Jim Click Jr.'s Millions for Tucson raffle raised a record $1.5 million, benefitting 308 local charities.

The 2022 raffle raised the most money in a single year in the 13-year history of the event, it was also the largest level of funds ever raised on a per-charity basis.

Here's how it worked: In February, Click challenged local nonprofits to raise at least $1 million to support their community programs, allowing them to keep 100% of the ticket sales. Raffle tickets were provided at no cost. Tickets were sold for $25 each of five for $100.

As part of the raffle, community members had the chance to win: a 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat Hybrid, with an MSRP of $33,385 (first prize); two round-trip, first-class airplane tickets for travel anywhere in the world (second prize); and $5,000 in cash (third prize).

Winning first place was Peter Steinart of Phoenix. The ticket was sold by the Arizona Trail Association.

The second-place winner was Arletta Gray of Green Valley, purchasing a ticket from SaddleBrooke Rotary.

The third-place winner was Mary Robidoux of Tubac with a ticket from Tubac Rotary. Click unexpectedly selected a second third-prize winner: Jason Diehl of Tucson who purchased a ticket from Most Holy Trinity.

Additionally, 10 organizations that attended the raffle drawing on Thursday, Dec. 15, were randomly selected to take home $1,000 each.

To date, the 13 raffles sponsored by Click have raised nearly $12 million for local charities.

“Our community once again showed their generous spirit in this year’s raffle, helping hundreds of Southern Arizona charities raise a record amount in 2022” said Click. “The Click family is overcome with gratitude and thankfulness to both our community for their outpouring of support and to the charities who help in so many different ways to make life a little bit better for everyone.”

Learn more at millionsfortucson.org.