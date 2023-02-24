Tucson auto dealer Jim Click Jr. announced the launch of the 14th “Millions for Tucson Raffle,” giving local charities another opportunity to raise more than $1 million this year.

This year’s grand prize, donated by Click, is a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor sport-utility vehicle. The second prize is two first-class, roundtrip airline tickets to anywhere in the world (with some restrictions), and the third prize is $5,000 in cash.

Click this week began issuing the first of 100,000 planned raffle tickets to participating local 501(c)(3) nonprofits, who will sell them for $25 through Dec. 8 ahead of a prize drawing scheduled for Dec. 14.

Ticket sales are expected to begin soon, and a list of participating charities is posted on the raffle website, millionsfortucson.org. Charities can apply for tickets throughout the year, and the online list of charities will be updated weekly.

Participating nonprofits keep the proceeds of their raffle ticket sales. Last year, the raffle raised more than $1.5 million and since 2003 the raffle has raised more than $13 million for local charities.

Eligible nonprofit organizations wishing to participate in the fundraising campaign can make arrangements to pick up their raffle tickets by calling 520-342-5210, or by e-mail at jimclickraffle@russellpublic.com.

More information including schedules and required documents also is available on the raffle website.