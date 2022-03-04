 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Job fair looks to fill positions for Tucson's Sun Link streetcar
Sun Link is looking to hire streetcar operators and maintence techs.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson streetcar operator Sun Link will hold a job fair Saturday, March 5, to take applications for positions including streetcar operator and maintenance technician.

The job fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the streetcar agency’s headquarters, 290 E. Eighth St. Parking nearby is limited so Sun Link recommends parking remotely and riding the streetcar to the fair.

Job candidates can also find more details about how to apply online or in person at SunTran.com/careers, or email resumes to: nelson.hall@tucsonaz.gov.

Streetcar operators must be 21 or holder, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and have a valid, Class B Commercial Drivers License with a passenger designation, among other qualifications.

Sun Tran benefits include health care, dental and vision coverage, sick leave, paid holidays, life insurance, 401(k) retirement plan and a uniform allowance.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 520-573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

