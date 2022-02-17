Kohler to open manufacturing facility in Arizona, creating 400+ jobs

Kohler, a leader in kitchen and bath products, is opening a manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, creating more than 400 full-time jobs in the area.
The manufacturing facility, an ancillary warehouse and office space will be built on 216 acres in Casa Grande, north of Tucson, and is expected to be operational by August 2023, according to a news release from the Arizona Commerce Authority.
“Kohler is an iconic American brand and we are proud to see the company expand its manufacturing operations to Casa Grande,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “The company’s investment brings yet another industry-leading business to Pinal County, adding hundreds of good jobs to the region’s booming manufacturing landscape.”
Kohler will produce its high-growth lines of Vikrell bath and shower fixtures – popular among large single-family homebuilders and multifamily developers, and retail big box stores – to support increasing customer demand, the news release said.
The Casa Grande site will be Kohler’s second Vikrell production facility, joining Kohler’s existing eastern facility in Huntsville, Alabama.
The new site will also serve as a distribution center, to better serve Kohler’s customer base in the western U.S. with reduced lead times and delivery efficiency.
The new manufacturing facility will incorporate smart factory elements and cutting-edge production technology, the news release said. It will also incorporate sustainability measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water, and solid waste. Several alternate energy strategies are also being evaluated.
“Kohler not only leads in its industry, but is equally responsible to the neighbors and community where it resides," said Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland. "The company is recognized for reducing their environmental impact in its operations, demonstrating socially responsible practices, and creating products that define the sustainability landscape of the future.”
Kohler’s announcement adds to recent manufacturing activity in Casa Grande including Lucid Motors’ Advanced Manufacturing Facility.