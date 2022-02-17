Kohler to open manufacturing facility in Arizona, creating 400+ jobs

Kohler, a leader in kitchen and bath products, is opening a manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, creating more than 400 full-time jobs in the area.

The manufacturing facility, an ancillary warehouse and office space will be built on 216 acres in Casa Grande, north of Tucson, and is expected to be operational by August 2023, according to a news release from the Arizona Commerce Authority.

“Kohler is an iconic American brand and we are proud to see the company expand its manufacturing operations to Casa Grande,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “The company’s investment brings yet another industry-leading business to Pinal County, adding hundreds of good jobs to the region’s booming manufacturing landscape.”

Kohler will produce its high-growth lines of Vikrell bath and shower fixtures – popular among large single-family homebuilders and multifamily developers, and retail big box stores – to support increasing customer demand, the news release said.

The Casa Grande site will be Kohler’s second Vikrell production facility, joining Kohler’s existing eastern facility in Huntsville, Alabama.