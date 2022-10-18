Learn about Arizona's electric vehicle charging plan

Tucson-area residents can learn more about the state’s plan to install electric-vehicle chargers in Arizona at a public open house on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will host the event from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham Cactus Ballroom, 777 W. Cushing St.

At the first of a series of public meetings, ADOT will share the details of its plan to develop a network of electric vehicle fast charging stations along interstate highways in Arizona using new federal funding through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

ADOT is now is seeking public input on which additional highways throughout the state should be added to the charger EV network.

The meeting will be an open house format without a formal presentation; a recorded presentation with study details will be shown throughout the meeting and study team members will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.