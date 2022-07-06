Learn about Arizona's plan to encourage electric vehicle usage

Learn more about the Arizona Department of Transportation's electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan and provide input during a virtual public meeting on July 14.

ADOT is developing the plan in response to funding made available through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to deploy publicly accessible electric vehicle chargers along "alternative-fuel corridors."

ADOT’s plan envisions a network of EV fast chargers along the state’s interstate highways, facilitating long-distance EV travel and encouraging EV adoption by more users.

Current designated alt-fuel corridors in Arizona are I-10, I-17, I-8 and I-40, along with a short stretch of I-15 in the northwest corner of the state. Interstate 19 from I-10 to Nogales is a proposed corridor, and additional corridors can be added in the future, ADOT said.

The event, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., can be accessed through the internet or by phone.

Find links to the Zoom meeting information, online survey forms and other information at azdot.gov/EVplan, where a recording of the meeting also will be available later.

To listen to the meeting by phone, dial 1-669-900-6833 and use webinar ID number 858 5361 3254.

Over the next five years, Arizona is set to receive $76.5 million through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, ADOT says.

The program is being funded as part of $5 billion made available for EV charging through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.