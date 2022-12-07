Maker of high-energy electric vehicle batteries expanding in Tucson

Sion Power Corp., a Tucson-based developer of next-generation lithium batteries, plans to double the size of its local operations as it rolls out new, high-energy batteries for electric vehicles.

Sion plans to expand into a 111,400-square-foot building at 6950 S. Country Club Road, while keeping its existing headquarters on East Elvira Road where more than 100 employees work.

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2026 and create more than 150 jobs, including engineers and skilled technicians, with an estimated economic impact of $341 million over the next five years, according to Sun Corridor Inc., the local economic-development agency.

Sion Power, which has been working on advanced lithium batteries for more than two decades, said it chose to expand in Tucson because of its rich history, access and the availability of quality and skilled employees.

“The global construction of battery manufacturing plants is occurring at a rapid pace, and the United States can’t be left behind,” Tracy Kelley, CEO of Sion Power, said in prepared remarks.

The facility expansion will help Sion scale up its battery manufacturing from research and development to commercialization to better serve customers, Kelley said.

Sion said the new plant will be equipped with fully automated battery-cell production capabilities, including proprietary lithium-metal anode manufacturing, cell assembly and testing.

Sion says its Licerion lithium-metal batteries contain twice the energy in the same size and weight battery, compared to a traditional lithium-ion battery.

Sion’s project partners include the Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, the city of Tucson, and Sun Corridor. Potential city incentives are under review and subject to final approval by the city council, Sun Corridor said.

“Beyond business attraction, another critical aspect to economic development success is to help local headquarter companies like Sion Power expand,” said Joe Snell, president & CEO of Sun Corridor Inc.

Sion’s announcement on Wednesday came a day after Utah-based American Battery Factory announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in a plant to make lithium-iron phosphate batteries at Pima County’s Aerospace Research Campus, south of Tucson International Airport.

Within the last few years, several other battery makers and recyclers have announced or launched operations in Arizona.