Despite a run-up in home prices, Tucson remains among the most affordable among Western peer cities, according to the Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center at the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.
MAP Dashboard: Tucson among most affordable home markets
Special to the Arizona Daily Star
