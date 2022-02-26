 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAP Dashboard: Tucson remains among most affordable for homes
MAP Dashboard: Tucson remains among most affordable for homes

David Wichner

Tucson ranks highly for housing affordability despite a spike in home prices, according to the University of Arizona's Making Action Possible Dashboard, a project of the Economic and Business Research Center in the Eller College of Management.

