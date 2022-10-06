More EV chargers coming to disadvantaged areas in Tucson

Electric vehicle owners in disadvantaged areas of Tucson will have more options for juicing up on the go — in some cases for free — thanks to a collaboration between San Francisco-based EV charging and media company Volta Inc. and Tucson Electric Power Co.

Volta, whose business model combines EV charging with ad displays, plans to install eight public EV charging stations around town in high-traffic locations, such as grocery stores and entertainment venues.

The company already has installed two Level 2 chargers, each with one commonly used J1772 charging plug, at the Cinemark Theatres, 1300 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Volta installs and operates both Level 2 EV chargers, which can add up to 35 miles of range per hour of charging depending on vehicle make and model, and Level 3 DC Fast chargers, which can add up to 210 miles of range per hour and generally cost more to charge.

Currently, Volta’s network of Level 2 charging stations are free to use for the first two hours. Payments are required on Volta’s DC Fast network, to best manage charging demand as more EVs get on the road, the company said.

The sites, timing and charging level of the other six planned Tucson chargers is still being determined, and the company will use its proprietary software to predict where EV chargers may be needed in the future, Volta said.

Volta’s chargers feature large digital screens that run advertising that generates revenue to help keep charging costs low — and free in some areas — and make EVs more affordable, the company said. TEP plans to promote its energy efficiency programs there as well.

Founded in 2010, Volta has more than 2,900 charging stations installed in 28 states and U.S. territories, working with partners that besides Cinemark include commercial real estate firms and retailers such as Kroger (Fry’s), Albertsons, Walgreens, Kohl’s and Macy’s.

Volta said its collaboration with TEP is part of its “Charging For All” initiative, “to ensure that all Americans have access to affordable and easy public charging.”

The company cited the commitment to EV adoption and affordable housing made by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council’s support, as well as the Biden administration’s policy to direct 40% percent of the overall benefits offered by federal laws such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to disadvantaged communities.

“An unprecedented shift from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric mobility is underway. It’s imperative that no community is left behind in this transformation,” said Brandt Hastings, chief commercial officer at Volta.