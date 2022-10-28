New Sprouts grocery store is open on Tucson's southwest side

A new Sprouts Farmers Market has opened on Tucson's southwest side.

The grand opening festivities kicked off on Friday at The Landing, 4800 S. Landing Way, near Irvington Road and Interstate 19.

Now through Sunday, Oct. 30, customers can save 20% off a purchase by texting "TUCSON" to 777-688.

Free samples, games, live music and more are planned for the weekend.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation awarded $100,000 to the Community and School Garden Program at the University of Arizona, which supports over 60 school gardens throughout Tucson.

Additionally, through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, the new store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but are edible to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The new location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.