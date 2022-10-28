 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Sprouts grocery store is open on Tucson's southwest side

  • Updated

New store trainer Balthazar Olivas prepares produce at the sixth Sprouts Farmers Market that opened this weekend at The Landing, at Irvington Road and I-19. Opening festivities include discounts, samples, prizes, games and a $100,000 donation to the Community and School Garden Program at the University of Arizona.

 Shekib Rahmani, Arizona Daily Star

A new Sprouts Farmers Market has opened on Tucson's southwest side. 

The grand opening festivities kicked off on Friday at The Landing, 4800 S. Landing Way, near Irvington Road and Interstate 19. 

Now through Sunday, Oct. 30, customers can save 20% off a purchase by texting "TUCSON" to 777-688. 

Free samples, games, live music and more are planned for the weekend.  

Sprouts Farmers Market at The Landing in Tucson.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation awarded $100,000 to the Community and School Garden Program at the University of Arizona, which supports over 60 school gardens throughout Tucson.

Additionally, through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, the new store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but are edible to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The new location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

