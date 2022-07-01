News and notes

Raytheon offering

$50K sign-on bonusesTucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $50,000 for engineering and some finance roles onsite at the company’s Tucson location.

For eligible finance positions, sign-on bonuses are available for those who have an active security clearance, Raytheon said.

For engineers, sign-on bonuses are available to those hired into qualified roles, regardless of current clearance status, but bonuses are higher for individuals with active security clearances, the company said.

Raytheon also offers new hires relocation packages that include benefits such as a relocation allowance, household goods and auto transport, storage, temporary housing, and spouse career assistance.

Raytheon, the region’s biggest employer with more than 13,000 workers, listed more than 600 open positions in Tucson this week, with minimum sign-on bonuses of $10,000 to $30,000 for some jobs.

For job postings and other information, go to careers.rtx.com.

Gas prices fall on slack demand

Gas prices fell across Arizona and the nation this week as demand dropped and oil prices retreated, AAA says.

The statewide average gas price fell about 12 cents in a week to $5.21 per gallon of regular on Friday, while the national average declined 8 cents to $4.84 per gallon.

Tucson had the state’s lowest average gas price at $4.83 per gallon, down 12 cents for the week, while Scottsdale had the state’s priciest gas at an average $5.48 per gallon.

