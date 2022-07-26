 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raytheon posts higher 2Q sales and profits as defense lags

At a specialized factory in Tucson, Raytheon makes missile “kill vehicles” for ballistic-missile interceptors that can smash enemy warheads in space.

 Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. on Tuesday posted higher second-quarter profits but revenue fell short of expectations as declines at its defense businesses were offset by gains at its commercial aerospace units.

The parent of Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense reported net income of $1.3 billion, or 88 cents per share, up 25% from second-quarter 2021, or $1.16 per share adjusted for one-time charges and acquisition accounting adjustments.

Second-quarter revenue rose 3% to $16.3 billion, buoyed by double-digit sales gains at Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney.

The earnings results beat Wall Street analysts’ average forecast of adjusted earnings by 4 cents, but revenue fell short and Raytheon shares were down about 3% in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Second-quarter sales at Missiles & Defense were $3.6 billion, down 11% from the same quarter a year ago, while operating profit fell 35% to $348 million.

The decrease in sales was driven mainly by continuing supply-chain constraints and expected declines on certain land-warfare and air-defense programs, partially offset by higher volume on SPY-6 radar production and Next Generation Interceptor development, the company said.

Major contract bookings during the quarter included $662 million for Stinger surface-to-air missile replenishment for the Army, $648 million for Standard Missile-3 missile interceptors and $423 million for a SPY-6 production for the Navy.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space had second-quarter 2022 adjusted sales of $3.6 billion, down 6% mainly due to the divestiture of a training and services business, while operating profit fell 24%.

But Collins Aerospace saw its second-quarter sales rise 10%, to $5 billion, as commercial aftermarket sales of aircraft components jumped 25% and original-equipment orders rose 14%.

Jet-engine maker Pratt & Whitney posted second-quarter sales of nearly $5 billion, up 16% from the prior year, while operating profit rose more than 200% to $303 million.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 520-573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

