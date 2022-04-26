Raytheon posts strong Q1 results but cuts outlook on sanctions

Raytheon Technologies Corp. on Tuesday reported higher first-quarter revenue and profit as its commercial aerospace units continued to rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But sales and profits fell at Raytheon’s defense units, including Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense, and the parent company cut its outlook for the rest of the year due to sanctions on Russia that have curtailed aerospace sales.

Raytheon reported first-quarter net income of $1.08 billion, or 72 cents per share, up from earnings of 50 cents per share in the first quarter of 2021.

After accounting for one-time charges, the company posted first-quarter adjusted net income of $1.15 per share, up 28% from the first quarter of last year and beating analysts’ average forecast of $1.01.

Raytheon posted first-quarter revenue of $15.7 billion, up 3% from last year but falling just shy of Wall Street expectations, according to Zacks Investment Research.

The company’s shares were up slightly in midday trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, as the major market indices were down 2 to 3%.

Raytheon lowered its revenue outlook for 2022 to a range of $67.75 to $68.75 billion, down from $68.5 to $69.5 billion. The sanctions are expected to cut $750 million in sales of commercial aviation equipment and parts to Russia, the company said.

Among Raytheon’s four operating units, Missiles & Defense had first-quarter adjusted sales of $3.57 billion, down 7% from the prior year, driven mainly by continuing supply-chain constraints and declines on certain land-warfare and air-defense programs.

The defense unit reported adjusted operating profit of $387 million, down 22%, primarily due lower net program efficiencies and an unfavorable program mix, the company said.

Notable contract bookings included $1.2 billion in classified contracts including a strategic competitive award at Raytheon Missiles & Defense, $651 million for advanced SPY-6 radars for the U.S. Navy and a $384 million for further development of the Excalibur guided artillery shell for the Army.

First-quarter sales at Raytheon’s Virginia-based Intelligence & Space business totaled $3.57 billion, down 5% versus the prior year mainly due to the divestiture of a training and services unit, while operating profit fell 3% to $378 million.

Raytheon’s Collins Aerospace unit had first-quarter adjusted sales of $4.82 billion, up 10% from first-quarter 2021 as increases in commercial aviation sales more than offset a decline in military sales.

Collins recorded adjusted operating profit of $584 million in the quarter, up 76% from the prior year mainly on higher profits from sales of commercial aftermarket products.

Engine maker Pratt & Whitney posted first-quarter adjusted sales of $4.53 billion, up 12% from the first quarter of 2021, and recorded adjusted operating profit of $308 million in the quarter, up 670% from the prior year.

Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes said the company remains confident in the long-term outlook for its businesses, supported by the return to travel and growing global defense budgets.

