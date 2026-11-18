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A local father-daughter team just opened a new floral shop in central Tucson.

French Florist opened this week at 1800 E. Fort Lowell Road, operated by Victor Lopez and Karym Carr.

“Tucson is already such a beautiful, artistic town, and that’s exactly why we wanted to be here,” Lopez said. “This community appreciates art in every form, and we’re thrilled to bring them unique floral designs they can purchase for any occasion.”

Carr has experience in the floral industry, and Lopez worked for 30 years as a sales professional.

Their shared passion for flowers is “because of the message each arrangement carries, whether it marks a birthday, an anniversary or sympathy,” their announcement says.

The 1,600-square-foot boutique offers traditional and tropical flower designs and changes with the seasons. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Visit frenchflorist.com or call (520) 783-4123 for more information.

Other local commercial activity includes:

— Andreas Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant, Frontline 24/7 Fitness, in its lease of 5,692 square feet at 8330 N. Thornydale Road. The landlord, Commercial Resource Investors II, was represented by Paul Warren of Commercial Management & Investments Inc.