A local father-daughter team just opened a new floral shop in central Tucson.
French Florist opened this week at 1800 E. Fort Lowell Road, operated by Victor Lopez and Karym Carr.
“Tucson is already such a beautiful, artistic town, and that’s exactly why we wanted to be here,” Lopez said. “This community appreciates art in every form, and we’re thrilled to bring them unique floral designs they can purchase for any occasion.”
Carr has experience in the floral industry, and Lopez worked for 30 years as a sales professional.
Their shared passion for flowers is “because of the message each arrangement carries, whether it marks a birthday, an anniversary or sympathy,” their announcement says.
The 1,600-square-foot boutique offers traditional and tropical flower designs and changes with the seasons. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
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Visit frenchflorist.com or call (520) 783-4123 for more information.
Other local commercial activity includes:
— Andreas Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant, Frontline 24/7 Fitness, in its lease of 5,692 square feet at 8330 N. Thornydale Road. The landlord, Commercial Resource Investors II, was represented by Paul Warren of Commercial Management & Investments Inc.
— Jeramy Price, with Volk Co., represented 646 Fitness in its 5,000-square-foot lease at 6800 N. Camino Martin. The landlord, Clover Real Estate II, LLC / Foodtown Development Company II, LLC, was represented by Jackson Kraft of CBRE. CrossFit 646, will merge its existing locations to the northwest side of Tucson.
— Sunset Interiors Inc. leased 3,800 square feet at 2028 E. 14th St. from Rosenthal Trust. Joey Castillo, with Volk Co., represented the tenant and Max Fisher, with BRD Realty, represented the landlord.
— Scarlet Rabbit Wellness leased 1,310 square feet at 1200 N. El Dorado Place to offer red light therapy and related services. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Michelle Ward.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com