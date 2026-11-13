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The self-dubbed “original dirty soda” shop, where soda and cream are blended, will open on the city’s east side.

Swig leased 1,245 at the southwest corner of East Broadway and South Wilmot Road, within Wilmot Place.

The building was previously occupied by Angie’s Food Concepts before it relocated across the street to the space vacated by Kneader’s Bakery.

Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented Angie’s and Nick Ault, with Southwest Edge LLC, represented the tenant.

Swig offers a drink menu that includes beverages such as Dr. De Leche, a combination of Dr. Pepper, dulce de leche and vanilla sauce. Also, The Founder, made with diet Coke, coconut cream and lime.

Most flavors come with regular and diet soda.

Treats include pretzel bites and cookies.

The Utah-based chain has more than 170 shops across the country.

Visit swig.com for more information or its Instagram page for an announcement of the Tucson opening.

Swig is the third “dirty soda” shop to open in Tucson. Fiiz Drinks opened at 904 E. University Blvd. in 2024, and Sodalicious entered the market at 9170 N. Silverbell Road in 2023.

Other local commercial activity includes: