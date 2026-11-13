The self-dubbed “original dirty soda” shop, where soda and cream are blended, will open on the city’s east side.
Swig leased 1,245 at the southwest corner of East Broadway and South Wilmot Road, within Wilmot Place.
The building was previously occupied by Angie’s Food Concepts before it relocated across the street to the space vacated by Kneader’s Bakery.
Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented Angie’s and Nick Ault, with Southwest Edge LLC, represented the tenant.
Swig offers a drink menu that includes beverages such as Dr. De Leche, a combination of Dr. Pepper, dulce de leche and vanilla sauce. Also, The Founder, made with diet Coke, coconut cream and lime.
Most flavors come with regular and diet soda.
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Treats include pretzel bites and cookies.
The Utah-based chain has more than 170 shops across the country.
Visit swig.com for more information or its Instagram page for an announcement of the Tucson opening.
Swig is the third “dirty soda” shop to open in Tucson. Fiiz Drinks opened at 904 E. University Blvd. in 2024, and Sodalicious entered the market at 9170 N. Silverbell Road in 2023.
Other local commercial activity includes:
— Primary Aimline, a supplier to the defense industry, leased 7,624 square feet in Butterfield Corporate Plaza, 3716 E. Columbia St., from Schnitzer Properties. Jesse Blu, Alex Demeroutis and Tim Healy, with CBRE, handled the lease.
— Celebrate Dental & Braces leased 3,231 square feet at 405 E. Wetmore Road. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroad and Shawn Allard, with CARR, represented the tenant.
— R.E. Darling Co., a composite manufacturing company, leased 3,000 square feet at 3538 N. Romero Road from Costa Verde Investments LLC. Paul Hooker, Andrew Keim and Jerry LoCoco, with Picor, handled the lease.
— Face Me Aesthetics leased 2,200 square feet at The Gallery Offices, on the northeast corner of Campbell Avenue and Skyline Drive. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa.
— Urban Matcha, a matcha and tea café, leased 1,400 square feet at 405 E. Wetmore Road. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa. Bryan Berkely, with Arizona Restaurant and Bar Brokers, represented the tenant.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com