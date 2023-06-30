With more than 1,500 apartment units currently under construction in Marana, one complex developer was looking for a way to stand out.

Drawing from Tucson’s love of murals, M3 Multifamily decided to incorporate murals and lots of artwork in its new complex that is going up near Thornydale and Ina roads.

The 392-unit Solstice will have artwork throughout the property in common areas.

Local artist Vic Von S. accepted the challenge and is creating the visuals.

First task was making a 600-foot wall, which separates the future complex from a self-storage facility, visually appealing.

“The wall was so hideous,” Von S. said. “They asked if it scared me that it was so big.”

She began by sketching out a desert landscape with truck headlights shining on the wall at sundown to measure each portion of the mural so it would blend seamlessly.

“I’ve enjoyed it because of the amount of creativity I’ve been allowed to have,” Von S. said.

For the complex itself, she will create two more murals at the swimming pool and in the fitness center.

Additional paintings are inspired by the project’s name, Solstice.

“The galaxy, stars and sun, there’s nothing more amazing than that imagery,” Von S. said.

The paintings depict people with celestial objects around them.

“I wasn’t trying to capture a specific person,” Von S. said. “Rather, I wanted to capture a feeling.”

The Solstice apartment complex is one of seven going up in Marana and at least three others are in the planning stages.

“We have competition,” said Jon Martin, principal with M3 Multifamily. “I love the arts and I want to support local artists and, aside from that, I wanted to set ourselves apart.”

A lack of inventory in the greater Tucson area appealed to the company.

“It was an easy investment opportunity,” Martin said. “The problem is everybody got the same idea at the same time.”

In addition to commissioning the unique artwork, Martin’s company did extensive surveys of existing tenants to determine what features would appeal to them in a new complex.

One of the surprises?

“Almost everybody said, ‘Get rid of the dining room.’” Martin said. “The don’t need a dining room, they eat around the island in the kitchen.”

There was also high interest in outdoor dining and built-in workstations and home offices.

Amenities at the smoke-free complex will include two 25-meter lap pools, community workspace and a fitness center.

The complex is being built in an 8-plex design, so every tenant has a corner unit.

Rents are expected to range from $1,500 to $2,000 a month.

The Solstice is expected to start leasing by the end of the year.