Scotland-based optics firm to open U.S. facility at Sahuarita tech park

A Scotland-based optics company plans to set up its first U.S. manufacturing operation at Sahuarita’s town-owned technology business park.

PowerPhotonic, a maker of optics for advanced lasers and optical systems based in Dalgety Bay, has signed a long-term lease for manufacturing facilities in the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center (SAMTEC) on South La Cañada Drive in Sahuarita.

The company is leasing 14,000 square feet at SAMTEC, where it plans to have five employees by the end of 2022 and employ 20 workers when it reaches full production, according to terms of a 10-year lease approved by the Sahuarita Town Council on Feb. 28.

Annual salaries at PowerPhotonic are expected to average $125,000 initially and about $90,000 at full production.

The company will pay annual base rent of $109,200 with 3% annual increases, and the town has agreed to reimburse the company up to $430,000 for initial tenant improvements and up to $630,000 for additional improvements including construction of a clean room, according to town documents.