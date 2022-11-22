Semiconductor chemical manufacturing facility headed to Casa Grande

A $200 million semiconductor chemical manufacturing facility will be built in Casa Grande, creating about 65 jobs.

KPCT Advanced Chemicals will occupy 10 acres and is expected to be operational by 2025, an Arizona Commerce Authority news release said.

The facility will produce chemicals critical to semiconductor manufacturing, expanding Arizona's supply chain.

KPCT Advanced Chemicals is a joint venture between Kanto Group, a leading semiconductor chemical supplier based in Taiwan, and Chemtrade Logistics Inc., the leading North American producer of electronic grade sulfuric acid.

The Casa Grande facility will have a total annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons of electronic grade acid, serving the growing North American semiconductor market, the news release said. This facility will be the first greenfield construction of an electronic grade sulfuric acid plant in North America, minimizing emissions.

“We’re excited to welcome another globally-recognized manufacturing operation to Arizona’s robust semiconductor supply chain,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Arizona continues to attract the world’s leading semiconductor companies.”

The KPCT facility adds to Pinal County’s economic momentum. In the last few years, companies including Solvay, Chang Chun Arizona, Kohler, Lucid, Nikola, and Owens Corning have announced or commenced manufacturing operations in Casa Grande, Coolidge and Eloy.

“Casa Grande looks forward to KPCT Advanced Chemicals making the heart of Arizona’s innovation and technology corridor its home,” said Mayor Craig McFarland. “Our local economy welcomes the potential increase in job and revenue growth.”

Arizona was chosen due to its existing and growing semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, the news release said. Locating this facility close to its end customers allows improved service and helps reduce the environmental burden of shipping the product long distances.